DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--
The "Device-as-a-Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Device Type (Desktop, Laptop, Notebook & Tablets, Smartphone & Peripheral), By Organization, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global device-as-a-service market size is anticipated to reach USD 475.98 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2021 to 2028
The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the subscription-based services model, which allows organizations to invest in strategic planning instead of purchasing hardware devices that require upgrades every few years.
Furthermore, an increase in the number of start-ups and the rising awareness about the device-as-a-service (DaaS) model among small and medium-size enterprises are expected to drive the market growth. The market is expected to witness growth opportunities across industry verticals such as life science and healthcare, banking and financial institution, and education.
The COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged digital transformation efforts and remote work practices. With an increasing number of companies offering employees work-from-home options, there has been a sudden spike in the need for laptops, notebooks, tablets, and other hardware devices.
The consecutive rise in demand for DaaS to manage hardware devices, so they are readily available for the remote working environment, has favored market growth. The demand for the device-as-a-service among small and medium enterprises has increased to reduce expenses related to hardware and lay emphasis on marketing and sales strategies.
Moreover, the growing demand for cost-efficient services and the increasing need for highly secured equipment is likely to generate growth opportunities for the market. Technological advancements, the increased adoption of connected devices, and the high penetration of high-speed web networks across the globe are expected to boost market growth prospects.
The need for enhancing productivity and the need for security compliance are expected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Device-as-a-Service Market Report Highlights
- In terms of offering, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of nearly 40%
- In terms of organization, the small and medium enterprise segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The device-as-a-service model works well for small and medium-sized enterprises with low capital
- In terms of industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2020. The growth can be attributed to the growing awareness about DaaS and the shift in organizations' preference toward the OpEx business model
- North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the early and aggressive adoption of the latest and advanced technologies, such as the IoT, cloud computing, and device-as-a-service solution
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Device-as-a-Service Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Penetration and Growth Prospects Mapping
3.2. Global Device-as-a-Service Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5. Device-as-a-Service Market Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2020
3.6. Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Device-as-a-Service Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.2. Device-as-a-Service Industry Analysis - PEST Analysis
3.7. Impact Of COVID-19 On Device-as-a-Service Market
Chapter 4. Device-as-a-Service Market: Offering Outlook
4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Billion)
4.2. Hardware
4.3. Software
4.4. Service
Chapter 5. Device-as-a-Service Market: Device Type Outlook
5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Billion)
5.2. Desktop
5.3. Laptop, Notebook and Tablet
5.3.2. Smartphone and Peripheral
Chapter 6. Device-as-a-Service Market: Organization Outlook
6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Billion)
6.2. Small And Medium Enterprise
6.3. Large Enterprise
Chapter 7. Device-as-a-Service Market: Industry Vertical Outlook
7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (Revenue, USD Billion)
7.2. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
7.3. Educational Institution
7.4. Healthcare and Life Science
7.5. IT & Telecommunication
7.6. Public Sector and Government Offices
Chapter 8. Device-as-a-Service Market: Regional Outlook
8.1. Device-as-a-Service Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Overview
9.2. Financial Performance
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Recent Developments
- Accenture
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Atea global services
- Cisco
- Cognizant
- Compucom
- Computacenter
- Dell technologies
- Intel Corporation
- Hewlett Packard
- Lenovo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rieod3
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005858/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/04/2022 12:23 PM/DISC: 01/04/2022 12:23 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005858/en