The "Diabetic Shoes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global diabetic shoes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021 to 2027. The study on diabetic shoes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021 to 2027.
The report on diabetic shoes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global diabetic shoes market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global diabetic shoes market over the period of 2021 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The growing prevalence of diabetics worldwide
- Increasing awareness about complications associated with diabetes
2) Restraints
- The high costs of diabetic shoes
3) Opportunities
- Technological innovations create novel opportunities
Company Profiles
- DJO Global Inc
- Drewshoe, Incorporated
- Finn Comfort
- Aetrex Worldwide, Inc
- Healer Health, LLC, OrthoFeet
- Pilgrim Shoes
- Podartis Srl
- Propet USA, Inc.
- Advanced Diabetic Solutions
- Apexfoot
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Diabetic Shoes Market Highlights
2.2. Diabetic Shoes Market Projection
2.3. Diabetic Shoes Market Country Highlights
3. Global Diabetic Shoes Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Diabetic Shoes Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Diabetic Shoes Market
4. Diabetic Shoes Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Diabetic Shoes Market by End User
5.1. Men
5.2. Women
6. Global Diabetic Shoes Market by Distribution Channel
6.1. Offline Channel
6.2. Online Channel
7. Global Diabetic Shoes Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Diabetic Shoes Market by End User
7.1.2. North America Diabetic Shoes Market by Distribution Channel
7.1.3. North America Diabetic Shoes Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.4. RoW
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Diabetic Shoes Market
8.2. Companies Profiles
