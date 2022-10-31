DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By End-Use, By Type, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Diagnostic Imaging Services market size is expected to reach USD 1,033.56 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The key factors that are propelling the industry growth include the launches of Diagnostic Services products along with technological advancements. For instance, in May 2022, Healthians, an innovative start-up, introduced Health on Wheels to enable millions of Indians to get evaluated and remain healthy.
Healthians has also announced the launch of an unlimited screening for breast cancer detention center for 'women in police in Gurugram.' With this elaborate project, every Indian's life will be improved by providing precise, affordable, and hassle-free preventative health services at whichever time and from any location.
Moreover, the rapidly rising establishment of new service centers by the key players is boosting the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, Atulaya Healthcare announced the advancement of its operational processes in Jammu in keeping with its promise to provide world-class diagnosing services to individuals across India at reasonable prices.
Atulaya has already had two locations, one in the KC Complex and one in Shingari. The innovative Channi Himmat facility in Jammu is a highly integrated center that includes radiology and pathology. Also, in January 2021, Telangana's government set up eight Telangana Diagnostics micro hubs. Moreover, the chance of contracting diseases increases with age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as in almost 80.0% of the elderly in the United States have at least one ongoing illness.
Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report Highlights
- Hospitals market segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period attributed to an increase in the amount of testing completed in hospitals, increased acceptance of minimally invasive treatments in hospitals to enhance the quality of healthcare, and increased adoption of advanced technologies in hospitals to optimize treatment workflow effectiveness.
- X-Ray segment accounted for a significant revenue share. The increasing geriatric population, lower X-ray costs particularly in comparison to certain other tomography modalities, favorable investment returns, and technological developments in X-ray tomography techniques are the major factors driving the expansion of this market.
- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period due to the rising R&D funding along with the rising chronic disease.
- The global market include Alliance Medical Inc, Global Diagnostics Corp., Healthcare Imaging Services, InHealth Group, Medica, Novant Health Group, RadNet, and Sonic Healthcare Corporation.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Associated Diseases
- Growing Awareness About Early Disease Detection and the Widening Scope of Clinical Applications
Restraints and Challenges
- High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Systems
The publisher has segmented the Diagnostic Imaging Services market report based on application, end-use, type, and region:
Diagnostic Imaging Services, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Neurology
- Orthopedics
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Ultrasound
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Other Applications
Diagnostic Imaging Services, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Point-of-care Testing
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Research and Academia
Diagnostic Imaging Services, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- X-ray imaging
- Ultrasound
- Magnetic resource imaging (MRI)
- Computed tomography
- Nuclear imaging
- Mammography
Diagnostic Imaging Services, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Insights
5. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Application
6. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Type
7. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by End-Use
8. Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Alliance Medical Inc
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited
- Dignity Health Incorporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Global Diagnostics Corp.
- Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd
- InHealth Group
- Medica Group
- Novant Health Group
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- RadNet Inc
- Sonic Healthcare Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific.
