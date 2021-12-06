DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
The "Global Dialysis Disposable Devices Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dialysis disposable devices market is poised to grow by $ 1.62 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.06%
This study identifies the growing medical device industry as one of the prime reasons driving the dialysis disposable devices market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of CKD and untapped opportunities in emerging countries.
The report on the dialysis disposable devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The dialysis disposable devices market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dialysis disposable devices market vendors that include AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co.Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trivitron Healthcare.
Also, the dialysis disposable devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ambulatory care centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA
- JMS Co.Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trivitron Healthcare
