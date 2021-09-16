DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
The "Global Digital Badges Market in the Education Sector Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital badges market in the education sector is poised to grow by $199.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period.
The report on the digital badges market in the education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing collaborations between colleges and digital badges vendors and increased emphasis on gamification.
The digital badges market in the education sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital badges market in the education sector vendors that include Accredible, Accreditrust Technologies LLC, Badgecraft UAB, Basno Inc., Credly Inc., Discendum Oy, Forall Systems Inc., Instructure Inc., Open Badge Factory Ltd., and Pearson Plc. Also, the digital badges market in the education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accredible
- Accreditrust Technologies LLC
- Badgecraft UAB
- Basno Inc.
- Credly Inc.
- Discendum Oy
- Forall Systems Inc.
- Instructure Inc.
- Open Badge Factory Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
