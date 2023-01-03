DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--
The "Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital biomanufacturing is consider as a potentially greater manifestation of digital biotechnology. Digital biomanufacturing offers real-time process optimization based on extremely valued factors like expected product quality and batch profitability.
Digital biomanufacturing software improves asset dependability and availability while lowering maintenance costs. It helps to increase efficiency by elimating the errors.
Advantages of digital manufacturing includes:
- Increased Monitoring
- Data Collection and Handling
- Connectivity
- Computer power
- Process control algorithms
- Automation
Digital biomanufacturing helps to improve productivity and robustness of existing processes and facilities. Key issues affecting biomanufacturing facilities can be addressed with the use of new digital technologies.
Thus, shift towards smart manufacturing, implementing smart manufacturing is driven the growth of market. Quicker turnaround across all levels of the value chain by digital manufacturing is leads to lowering maintenance costs.
This in turn to drive the growth of market. Real-time production visibility made possible by digital technologies offers better information for making important decisions and accelerates innovation.
Thus, digital biomanufacturing technology has increasingly use through pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Manufacturers are implementing new technologies such as internate of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and among others to drive the production is strengthen the demand for digital biomanufacturing.
Moreover, automation in manufacturing would provide substantial opportunities to overcome many of the challenges faced in commercial success. This in turn to create significant opportunity for market growth in near future
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital biomanufacturing market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global digital biomanufacturing market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global digital biomanufacturing market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global digital biomanufacturing market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Type:
- Manufacturing Technologies
- Analytical and Process Control Technologies
- Others
Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Application:
- Bioprocess Optimization
- Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control
- Others
Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, By Region:
- North America
By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
By Country:
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
By Country:
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
By Country/Region:
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles
- 3M
- ABB
- Cytiva
- Siemens
- immersciobio
- Sanofi
- BIOMERIEUX
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- GE Healthcare
- Culture Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i02g3q
