DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2022--
The "Digital Educational Publishing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital educational publishing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15.9% during 2022-2028
This report on global digital educational publishing market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global digital educational publishing market by segmenting the market based on Product Type, End User and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the digital educational publishing market are provided in this report.
Company Profiles
- Cambridge University Press
- Cengage Learning
- Georg von Holtzbrinck
- Hachette Livre
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- John Wiley & Sons
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Oxford University Press
- Pearson
- Scholastic Corp.
- Thomson Reuters
- Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH
Market Drivers
- Rapid Penetration of Smartphones
- Government Initiatives in Support of Digital Technologies in The Education Sector
Market Challenges
- Presence of Open-source Platforms
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Product Type
- Digital Textbooks
- Digital Assessment books
- Others
Market by End User
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Corporate or Skill-Based
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jrf7a
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005845/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY OTHER EDUCATION OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/04/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 04/04/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005845/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.