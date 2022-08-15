DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
The "Digital Holography Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the digital holography market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, commercial, retail, consumer, and automotive industries.
The major drivers for this market are increasing use of digital holography in the financial sector for security purposes, growing demand for holographic displays in events and advertisements, and increasing digital holography for medical imaging industry for effective diagnosis.
Some of the digital holography companies profiled in this report include Lyncee TEC, Holoxica, Zebra Imaging, Eon Reality, Realview Imaging, Musion Das Hologram, Leia, Jasper Display, Light Logics Holography, and Optics, Geola Technologies, Ovizio Imaging Systems.
Some of the features of digital holography market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
- Market size estimates: Digital holography market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
- Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.
- Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by application, component, end use industry, and region.
- Regional analysis: Digital holography market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for digital holography in the digital holography market.
- Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, digital holography in the digital holography market.
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Digital holography Market:Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Digital holography Market by Application
3.31: Microscopy
3.3.2: Holographic Display
3.3.3: Holographic Television
3.3.4: Telepresence
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global Digital holography Market by Component
3.4.1: Laser
3.4.2: Micro display
3.4.3: CCD Camera
3.5: Global Digital holography Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Medical
3.5.2: Commercial
3.5.3: Consumer
3.5.4: Automotive
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Digital Holography Market by Region
4.2: North American Digital Holography Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Medical, Commercial, Consumer, and Automotive
4.2.2: Market by Application: Microscopy, Holographic display, Holographic Television, Telepresence, and Others
4.2.3: United States Digital Holography Market
4.2.4: Canadian Digital Holography Market
4.2.5: Mexican Digital Holography Market
4.3: European Digital Holography Market
4.4: APAC Digital Holography Market
4.5: ROW Digital Holography Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital holography Market by Application
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital holography Market by Component
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital holography Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Digital holography Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Digital holography Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Digital holography Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Digital holography Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Lyncee TEC
7.2: Holoxica
7.3: Zebra Imaging
7.4: Eon Reality
7.5: Realview Imaging
7.6: Pioneer Corporation
7.7: Musion Das Hologram
7.8: Leia
7.9: Jasper Display
7.10: Light Logics Holography
