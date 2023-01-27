DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023--
The "Digital Oilfield - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Oilfield Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Digital Oilfield estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Digital Oilfield market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Digital Oilfield - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Digital Oilfield Driving Next Wave of Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil Production (In Million Metric Tons) for the Years 2014-2019
- Stable Long-Term Outlook Projected for Crude Oil Demand Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Daily Global Crude Oil Demand (In Million Barrels) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2040
- North America to Dominate Overall Market Growth
- Production Optimization to Witness High Growth in Process Segment
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ABB Ltd.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company
- CGG S.A.
- Digi International, Inc.
- EDG, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Halliburton
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Ihs Markit Ltd.
- Kongsberg Group
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- OleumTech
- Pason Systems Corp.
- Petrolink International Ltd. (Isle of Man)
- Redline Communications
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Weatherford International Ltd.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technology Growth and Advancements Spearheads Demand for Digital Oilfield
- Market to Benefit from Growing Application of Digital Oilfield Technology in Exploration and Production Activities
- Stable Growth Outlook for E&P Industry Bodes Well
- Global Investments (In US$ Billion) in Oil Exploration and Production for the Years 2015 to 2019
- NoTable Implementations of Digital Oilfield
- Rebound in Offshore Oil and Gas Sector Presents Opportunities for Adoption of Digital Technologies
- Global Offshore Oil Drilling Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Growing Demand for Remote Management of Oil Fields and High ROI Strengthens the Business Case for Digital Oilfield
- Growing Focus on Smart Wells Driven by Increased Drilling Activities in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater
- Revitalization of Mature Fields and Wells: A Major Market Opportunity
- Innovations in Digital Oilfield Market
- Modern Wireless Technology Crucial to Oilfield Communications
- Application of Artificial Intelligence to Improve Digital Oilfield Operations
- Key Role of 5G in Shaping the Future of Digital Oilfield
- Key Challenges Facing the Market
- Cybersecurity Concerns Pose a Threat to Market Growth
- Lack of Interoperability of Different System Components
- Application of Numerous Analytics Tools Delays Decision-Making Process
- An Overview of Covid-19 Impact on Digital Oilfield Market
GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
