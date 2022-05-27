DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
The "Digital Pen Market by Technology, by Operating System, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Pen Market size valued to USD 569.7 million in 2021, shall garner up-to USD 1.54 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 11.6% from 2022-2030.
Digital Pen is an electronic input device which captures the analog information as well as the brush strokes created by the user into digital data, in conjunction with smart gadgets like smartphones, tablets, digital paper and others. Digital pen comprises of internal electronic structure with key components viz. Bluetooth transceiver, image processor, ink cartridge and force sensor; offering features such as touch sensitivity, input buttons, memory for data storage and transmission capabilities.
The electronic pens are larger than active pens, plus, they are assembled with more hi-tech features like built in scanners, character recognition software and many more.
The global digital pen market is on a spur, observing a gigantic flow of new opportunities, owing to the upsurge in automation and digitization at the global level, in numerous platforms such as educational system, business & trade, banking sector and other industry verticals. Besides, digital pens are easy-to operate as well as they ensure error-proof database collection, in both digital and cloud storage.
Furthermore, factors such as increase in internet penetration, higher adoption of AI & IoT technologies, and increasing dependency on smart gadgets, especially smart devices, are anticipated in propelling the growth of the digital pen market, over the forecast period.
However, factors such as cost effectiveness and lack of proper implementation of advanced technology in underdeveloped nations, are expected to restrict the digital pen market growth during the forecast period.
Moreover, growing investments by regulatory bodies in building digital infrastructures, specifically in emerging economies, technological evolution with advent of digital platforms at various industry verticals, emerging concepts of e-learning in the educational sector, are paving the way for new opportunities in the global digital pen market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Frequent Introduction of Innovative Digital Pens
- Rise in the Utilization of IoT Solutions
- Increase in Adoption of E- Learning
Restraints
- Increasing Prices of Digital Pens
- Lack of Technology Readiness in Various Underdeveloped Nations
Opportunities
- Rise in Investment on Digitalization
Companies Mentioned
- HP Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Wacom Co. Ltd.
- Anoto Group AB
- Canon Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
- STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG
- NeoLAB Convergence Inc.
- Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd.
- Moleskine S.p.A.
- Luidia Inc.
Key Market Segments:
Global Digital Pen market - By Technology
- Camera Digital Pen
- Accelerometer Digital Pen
- Trackball Digital Pen
- Others
Global Digital Pen market - By Operating System
- Android
- iOS
- Windows
Global Digital Pen market - By End User
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Government
- IT& Telecom
- Other Industries
Global Digital Pen market - By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
