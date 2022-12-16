DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
The "Global Digital Radiology Market (2022-2027) by Device Type, Product, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Radiology Market is estimated to be USD 8.06 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach USD 13.62 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.06%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Disease Incidence
- Favorable Government Initiatives & Investments
- Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems over Conventional Analog Systems
Restraints
- High Cost of Systems
- Variable Standards and Guidelines across Regional Regulatory Bodies
Opportunities
- Technological Advancements Such as AI-based Digital X-ray Systems
Challenges
- Potential Risks Associated with Radiation Exposure
- Technical Difficulties with the Reactivity and Stability of the Product
Market Segmentations
The Global Digital Radiology Market is segmented based on Device Type, Product, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Device Type, the market is classified into Direct Radiography and Computed Radiography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Portable Digital Radiology System and Stationary Digital Radiology System.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Cardiovascular Imaging, Chest Imaging, Dental Imaging, Mammography Imaging, and Orthopedic Imaging.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Radiology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Digital Radiology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
