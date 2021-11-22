DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2021--
The "Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global digital signage market to grow with a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global digital signage market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.The study on digital signage market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on digital signage market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital signage market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital signage market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
Drivers
- The rise of smart cities
- Increasing demand for digital signage solutions from industries such as healthcare, transportation, hospitality, and retail
Restraints
- High initial investments associated with digital signage
Opportunities
- Advancements in display technology
Company Profiles
- ADFLOW Networks
- BrightSign, LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- Intel Corp
- KeyWest Technology, Inc
- NEC Display Solutions
- LG Electronics
- Microsoft Corp
- Panasonic Corporation
- Omnivex Corp
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Digital Signage Market Highlights
2.2. Digital Signage Market Projection
2.3. Digital Signage Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Digital Signage Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Digital Signage Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Digital Signage Market
4. Digital Signage Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Digital Signage Market by Component
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Service
6. Global Digital Signage Market by Type
6.1. Kiosks
6.2. Video Screen
6.3. Digital Poster
6.4. Transparent LED Screen
6.5. Video Walls
6.6. Others
7. Global Digital Signage Market by Technology
7.1. LCD
7.2. Media Players
7.3. LED
8. Global Digital Signage Market by Location
8.1. Outdoor
8.2. Indoor
9. Global Digital Signage Market by Application
9.1. Entertainment
9.2. Education
9.3. Healthcare
9.4. Transport
9.5. Hospitality
9.6. Retail
9.7. BFSI
9.8. Others
10. Global Digital Signage Market by Region 2021-2027
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Digital Signage Market by Component
10.1.2. North America Digital Signage Market by Type
10.1.3. North America Digital Signage Market by Technology
10.1.4. North America Digital Signage Market by Location
10.1.5. North America Digital Signage Market by Application
10.1.6. North America Digital Signage Market by Country
10.2. Europe
10.3. Asia-Pacific
10.4. RoW
11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Digital Signage Market
11.2. Companies Profiled
