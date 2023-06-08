DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
The "Global Digital Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital therapeutic market value was USD 5.1 billion in 2022, driven by the widespread adoption of digital health technologies across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 38.8 billion by 2031.
Digital therapeutics, a subset of digital health, refers to the use of software and technology-based interventions to prevent, manage, and treat various medical conditions and disorders.
These solutions often involve the use of mobile applications, wearable devices, and web-based platforms to deliver personalized, evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, complementing or even replacing traditional pharmacological treatments.
The adoption of digital therapeutics has been steadily increasing across various segments of the healthcare industry, including hospitals, clinics, patients, and payers. Factors such as the growing emphasis on patient-centric care, advancements in digital health technologies, and the need for cost-effective and accessible healthcare solutions have contributed to the widespread adoption of digital therapeutics.
The largest market for digital therapeutics, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital health technologies, and supportive government policies.
The second-largest market, with strong investments in digital health and a growing awareness of the benefits of digital therapeutics.
Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as increasing internet penetration, a growing middle class, and rising demand for quality healthcare services.
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Software
- Devices
by Applications
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- CVD
- Respiratory Diseases
- Smoking Diseases
- CNS Diseases
- Others
by End User
- Patients
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Consumers
- Others
by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Key Trends in the Digital Therapeutic Market
Some key trends in the market are as follows:
- Personalized and evidence-based interventions: Digital therapeutics rely on data-driven insights to deliver personalized treatment plans, resulting in more effective and targeted interventions
- Integration with existing healthcare systems: Many digital therapeutics solutions are designed to complement traditional healthcare treatments, facilitating better patient care and improved outcomes
- Chronic disease management: Digital therapeutics have been particularly effective in managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and mental health disorders, providing patients with the tools they need to manage their health and adhere to treatment plans
- Collaboration between technology companies and healthcare providers: Partnerships between tech companies and healthcare providers have played a significant role in driving the development and adoption of digital therapeutics solutions
Digital Therapeutic Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
- Omada Health, Inc
- ResMed
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc
- Solera Network
- Akili Interactive Labs, Inc
- Better Therapeutics, LLC
- Biofourmis
- Click Therapeutics, Inc
- Naturalcycles Nordic AB
- NuvoAir AB
- Welldoc's Bluestar
- Happify, Inc
- Limbix Health, Inc
- Voluntis
- Xealth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbgvks
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005424/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/08/2023 07:44 AM/DISC: 06/08/2023 07:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005424/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.