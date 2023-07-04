DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2023--
The "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach $42.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2023 to 2030.
Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report comprises the analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The growth in the digital therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of digital health, increasing focus on preventive healthcare, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising penetration of smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things.
However, the data privacy concerns for digital therapeutic mobile applications restrain the growth of this market. The growing demand for digital therapeutic platforms in emerging economies and rising investment in digital therapeutics are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.
However, the lack of awareness about digital therapeutics platforms among the population and the lengthy process for regulatory approval are challenges for the players operating in this market.
