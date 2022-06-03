DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
The "Global Digital Twin Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital twin market is poised to grow by $32.32 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 39.95%
The market is driven by industry 4.0 and industrial IoT, an increase in demand for predictive maintenance and real-time data for monitoring, and the need for reduced time-to-market and improved decision-making.
This study identifies the increasing traction in the healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital twin market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of process twin and the advent of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the digital twin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The digital twin market analysis includes end-user, deployment segments, and geographic landscape.
Also, the digital twin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital twin market vendors that include
- ANSYS Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SE
- DNV Group AS
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- PTC Inc.
- Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH
- SAP SE
- ScaleOut Software Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Software AG
- SWIM.AI INC.
- Veerum Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Deployment
5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
