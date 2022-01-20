DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
The "Dishwasher Market by Product, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial undercounter dishwasher market was valued at $ 2,86,400.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 4,07,271.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.
A commercial undercounter dishwasher is meant to wash the cutlery, plates, and dishes in a commercial kitchen. It is designed in such a way that it serves the limited kitchen space and cleaning purposes of foodservice entities such as restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes, and other such establishments.
The major factor that drives the growth of the commercial undercounter dishwasher market is rise in popularity of eating-out culture. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 50% of the American adults eat out three or more times a week. In the UK and South Korea, around 27.1% and 60% of the adults eat out at least once per week, respectively. Therefore, increase in importance of eating-out in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other similar establishments has notably contributed toward the growth of the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market.
Furthermore, the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Wi-Fi, auto-dosing, and linear washing systems by the key market players is anticipated to provide new avenues for the development of the global market in the coming future. In addition, these technological advancements are expected to reduce costs of cleaning, save energy, and promote sustainability in the market.
Moreover, increase in penetration of restaurants, hotels, cafes, bakeries, bars, and catering units across the globe is expected to augment the demand for commercial undercounter dishwashers during the forecast period. Surge in population coupled with increase in need for food, rise in disposable income, and increase in hygiene awareness favor the growth of restaurants, bars, hotels, and cafes, which, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the commercial undercounter dishwasher market.
However, the long replacement cycle and high costs of dishwashers are anticipated to hamper the market growth in the foreseeable future.
The global commercial undercounter dishwasher market is segmented into product, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into high temperature and low temperature. By end user, it is segregated into hotels, restaurants, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing popularity of eating-out culture
- Rise in the number of small-sized foodservice entities
- Changes in lifestyle and growing disposable income
- Increase in spending on home improvement
Restraints
- Long replacement cycle
- High cost involved
- Lack of proper electrification
Opportunities
- Robotics and AI guided dishwashers are the latest trends
- Rapid growth of retail sector
- Smart dishwasher is expected to drive the market in upcoming future
Companies Mentioned
- Asko Appliances AB
- Fagor Electrodomestico
- Haier Group Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Middle by Corporation
- Miele & Cie. KG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. LTD.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- Baumatic Ltd
