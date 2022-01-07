DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Disposable Pipette Tips Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disposable pipette tips market is projected to reach US$ 166.57 million by 2028 from US$ 88.51 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Growing research in the biotechnology sector and increasing advancements in the healthcare sector drive the growth of the disposable pipette tips market. However, the reuse of plastic pipette tips hampers the market growth.
The novel discoveries of technologies in genomics have led to extraordinary changes in the healthcare industry. The genomics market is driven by nine trends - the adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), single-cell biology, upcoming RNA biology, upcoming molecular stethoscope, genetic testing, and patients' diagnosis through genomics, bioinformatics, extensive research, and clinical trials.
These trends have a huge potential to create substantial commercial opportunities for the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies. In addition, genomics has exceeded expectations for the past three decades due to enormous changes in technology that have allowed researchers to probe larger pieces of the human genome.
Genomics technologies have transformed genomics research and have also created opportunities for clinical genomics, which is also known as molecular diagnostics. Genomic technologies have transformed testing across infectious disease, cancer, and inherited disease for the clinics by measuring new biomarkers. Genomics has improved analytical performance and provided faster improvement time than traditional testing methods.
Furthermore, players such as Illumina, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, and Roche are key innovators for these technologies. They are constantly engaged in the development of products for genomics.
Thus, the introduction of new technologies requiring extensive lab work demands more automation to complete the tasks and reduce the manual tasks for increasing work efficiency. Hence, the expansion of genomic technologies in the life sciences, medical, clinical diagnostics, and research sector is likely to be a prevalent trend and generate a need for basic and advanced pipetting techniques during the forecast period.
Based on type, the disposable pipette tips market is bifurcated into non-filtered pipette tips and filtered pipette tips. In 2021, the non-filtered pipette tips segment accounted for a larger share of the market. Non-barrier tips are the workhorse of any lab and are usually the most affordable option. These tips come in the large quantities (i.e., in a bag) and pre-racked (i.e., in racks which can be easily place into boxes). The non-filtered pipette tips are either pre sterilized or non-sterilized.
The tips are available for manual pipette as well as automated pipette. Majority of market players, such as Labcon, Corning Incorporated, and Tecan Trading AG, offer these types of tips. Further, the filtered pipette tips segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 10.8% in the market during the forecast period. These tips are more convenient and cost effective than non-filtered tips.
Various companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius AG, Gilson Incorporated, and Eppendorf, offer filtered pipette tips .
Based on end user, the disposable pipette tips market is segmented into hospitals, research institutions, and others. The research institutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR (10.0%) of the market during the forecast period.
