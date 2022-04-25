DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2022--
The "DNA Digital Data Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Sequencing; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DNA digital data storage market is expected to grow from US$ 57.81 million in 2021 to US$ 1,761.49 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 61.29% during 2021-2028.
Over the past few years, advances in DNA digital data storage products have been making constant headlines. DNA digital data storage market can alter biological research and significantly impact human health, food security, and environmental sustainability since they are precise, relatively inexpensive, easy to use, and remarkably powerful.
Various healthcare organizations are energetically involved in activities related to DNA data storage. Evonetix, Molecular Assemblies, DNA Script, Helixworks Technologies, Kilobaser, and Synthomics are among the startups working on DNA data storage.
The US has various players operating in the global DNA digital data storage market. Also, Agilent Technologies Inc., CATALOG, and Microsoft Corporation are a few international companies offering their products and services across the country.
Owing to the rising popularity and application of DNA digital data storage, market players are exploring potential opportunities by adopting organic and inorganic business strategies.
For instance, in April 2021, PFU America Inc. (PFU) collaborated with the DNA Data Storage Alliance, directed by Twist Bioscience Corporation, Illumina Inc., Western Digital, and Microsoft. PFU is actively promoting digital transformation worldwide.
Thus, the presence and active involvement of market players are propelling the adoption of DNA digital storage, further driving the growth of the DNA digital data storage market.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Presence of DNA Digital Data Storage Service Providers
- Investments and Innovation in DNA Data Storage
Market Restraints
- Availability of Alternatives
Market Opportunities
- Increasing Applications of DNA Data Storage
Future Trends
- Growing Demand for Long-Term Data Storage
Company Profiles
- Illumina, Inc
- Twist Bioscience
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Molecular Assemblies
- Quantum Corporation
- CATALOG
- Microsoft Corporation
- Iridia, Inc.
- F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
- DNA Script
- Evonetix
