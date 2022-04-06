DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
The "Downstream Geospatial Services, 2021: Frost RadarT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report estimated global market revenue in 2020 at $33.62 billion and projects a 2.5% compound annual growth rate through 2030. Government/infrastructure, operational and asset management, and natural resource monitoring services will be in the highest demand.
The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.
Geospatial technology incorporates historical and near-real-time mapping and surveying, remote sensing, aerial photography, global positioning system (GPS), and geographic information system (GIS) data so that downstream providers can offer navigation, connectivity, and location-based services.
While geospatial services revenue dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, government clients continued to invest in critical infrastructure monitoring and healthcare services. GIS mapping and GPS tracking, in fact, quickly demonstrated their value as health officials around the world used both along with specially developed apps to track the virus's spread, perform contact tracing, and alert people about possible exposure. Esri, for example, created an interactive platform to monitor and track COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution in real time. Healthcare agencies used ArcGIS Online to track active cases and deaths.
Urban utility system and remote pipeline inspections, digital mapping for public services, disaster response, investigations of the impact of climate change, and the development of fully autonomous vehicles all will rely on geospatial services.
Downstream providers must be able to offer user-friendly products and end-to-end services that include raw and processed image data, integration platforms, analytics, and IT infrastructure (developer tools). Start-ups that offer unique services and business models create new growth opportunities and could help established geospatial services players sustain growth through partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. Radar
- Downstream Geospatial Services
- Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- 4 Earth Intelligence
- Aerodyne
- Airbus Defense and Space
- DJI
- Earth-i
- Esri
- Fugro
- Here Technologies
- Hexagon Geospatial
- IBM
- L3 Harris
- Maxar Technologies
- Picterra
- SpaceKnow
- Terra Drone India Pvt. Ltd.
- Twenty First Century Aerospace Technology (Asia) Pte. Ltd.
- UP42
- Urban Hawk
- Wingtra
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ld45xg.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005933/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SATELLITE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/06/2022 12:57 PM/DISC: 04/06/2022 12:57 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005933/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.