DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022--
The "Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drone logistics and transportation market is poised to grow by $26.32 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.78% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by rise in applications of drones and increased use of drones by e-commerce companies. The study identifies the use of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of drone transportation and logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the drone logistics and transportation market growth during the next few years.
The drone logistics and transportation industry is segmented as below:
- By Application
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone logistics and transportation market vendors that include:
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Drone Delivery Canada Corp.
- Flytrex Inc.
- HARDIS Groupe
- Kaleris
- Matternet
- Skydrop
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- Workhorse Group Inc.
- Zipline
Also, the drone logistics and transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
