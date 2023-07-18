DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
The "Global Drone Market: Analysis By Type, By Product, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drone market was valued at US$30.03 billion in 2022. The market value is expected to reach US$95.66 billion by 2028.
A drone can be referred to as any aerial vehicle that takes remote commands from a pilot or relies on software for autonomous flying. Drones are used in a wide range of applications such as traffic monitoring, videography, agriculture, delivery services, and weather monitoring but it is majorly utilized for search & rescue and surveillance.
The drone industry is constantly developing on account of increasing use of drones in military and commercial applications. new applications for its products.
For instance, drones are used in the military for surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack purposes. They are also used in commercial applications such as agriculture, infrastructure inspection, surveying, and mapping. With increasing number of applications, the market is growing.
Moreover, the combination of increasing demand from various industries, the need of businesses and individuals for fast and efficient delivery services, and the expansion of emerging economies along with technological innovations is expected to contribute to the growth of the drone market. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 23% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- High Uptake in Construction Industry
- Rapid Urbanization
- Increasing Utilization in Agriculture Sector & Food Production
- Improving Acceptance in Military Operations
- Rising Demand for High-Quality Data
Challenges
- Lack of Risk Management Framework & Insurance Cover
- Safety Concerns
- Stringent Norms on Drone Utility
Market Trends
- Surging Demand from Media & Entertainment Industry
- Accelerating E-Commerce Channels
- Technological Developments
- Expanded Commercial Use
Competitive Landscape:
The global drone market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several key players operating on a global scale. The key players in the global drone market are:
- Intel Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (DJI)
- The Boeing Company (Insitu Inc.)
- Delair SAS
- Skydio
- Parrot Drones SAS
- Draganfly Innovations Inc.
- Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.
- Autel Robotics
- Joby Aviation, Inc.
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Aeronavics Ltd.
Players in the market are diversifying the service offering to maintain market share. All of the major players in the market are focused on developing products with increasing investment in research & development that are compatible with the latest trends & technologies. For instance, in December 2022, Skydio has announced the release of their new product line, which comprises the Skydio Dock and Skydio Dock Lite, all of which are powered by Skydio's new Remote Operations software.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|153
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$33.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$95.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation Analysis:
- By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into three types: Military, Commercial and Consumer. Military held the highest share of the market. These drones are used for various applications such as surveillance, reconnaissance, combat operations, target acquisition, and intelligence gathering. The military drone market includes both the production and sale of drones and associated services such as maintenance, training, and support. Increasing use of drones for performing various operations across the border lines is predicted to boost the market growth.
- By Product: The report further provides the segmentation based on the product: Rotary Blade Drones, Fixed Wing Drones and Hybrid Drones. The rotary blade segment held the highest share in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the rising demand for rotary blade drones for inspection purposes, as they can hover and maneuver quickly while keeping a close eye on a specific target for extended periods.
- By Application: The report provides the categorization of the market into four key segments based on the application: Mapping & Surveying, Inspection, Photography & Filming and Others. Mapping & Surveying was the market leader in 2022 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecasted period. Drone surveying is an aerial survey conducted using drones and special cameras to capture aerial data with downward-facing sensors. It can be 90% faster than manual surveying methods. It helps in creating highly accurate maps and survey points. In addition to surveying, firms also use drone mapping to identify job-site errors, track work progress, predict schedule delays, etc., which supplements the market growth.
- By Region: The report provides insight into the drone market based on the regions namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific held the major share of the market in 2022. China is the major shareholder in the drone market. China has been the global centre for drone manufacturing, accounting for more than 70% of the global civilian drone market. The Chinese government is providing various subsidy schemes and other favorable domestic policies for drone purchases to promote the adoption of drones in various industrial sectors.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxyci5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718291333/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING MILITARY DRONES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/18/2023 11:46 AM/DISC: 07/18/2023 11:45 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718291333/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.