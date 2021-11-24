DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The "Drug Delivery Companies Compendium 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Drug Delivery Companies Compendium is a cost-effective, time saving product that answers all of your questions about the Drug Delivery companies worldwide.
Whether you are investing in drug delivery technologies R&D, selecting the right drug delivery system for your R&D products, or searching for the best licensing partner, the Drug Delivery Companies Compendium is for you
About this product
Powerful drug development intelligence you can rely on. Created by experts! Made for experts!
Accurate and timely intelligence about the drug development pipeline is vital to understanding the opportunities and risks in today's biopharmaceutical marketplace - whether you are targeting an unmet medical need, investigating promising new therapies or researching drug development historical trends and treatment patterns.
We deliver the latest global intelligence about drugs in the development pipeline - from the lab to the market - allowing you to actively monitor development and study trends and historical timelines, while identifying past successes and failures.
This Compendium contains in-depth reference source information on the top players in drug delivery, their major technology platforms, and their strategic alliances.
This informative database enables users to monitor the people, the products and the financials behind today's global drug delivery market and will help you to:
- Identify product and market opportunities
- Research joint ventures
- Assess product placement
- Make vital global contacts
- Forecast and predict market trends
- Evaluate company performance and investment potential
- Undertake competitor analysis.
With the Drug Delivery Companies Compendium, you're able to:
- Optimize business development and licensing strategies while identifying new opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape with various attributes including company, disease, mechanism and target
- Analyse historical drug development trends
- Identify new therapeutic strategies
- Analyse major market events such as discontinuations, launches, approvals, etc.
- Identify drugs with similar chemical structures or mechanisms
- Identify indications that have been studied with a certain product origin
- Identify drugs and indications that have been studied with a certain target
