DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
The "Global Drug Delivery Devices Market (2021-2027) by device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is estimated to be USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors, such as the rising geriatric population coupled with increasing chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, etc have led to a growth in drug delivery devices. The surge in non-communicable diseases has also led to the demand for non-invasive drug delivery methods. Additionally, the growth of biologics is significantly contributing to the drug delivery device market.
However, factors such as drug recalls and biocompatibility issues with increased side effects are likely to restrain the market growth of drug delivery devices. Moreover, the time taken for approval of novel drugs is also likely to hamper the growth of drug delivery devices due to the subsequent delay in deliveries.
Market Segmentation
The Global Drug Delivery Devices Market is segmented based on device type, route of administration, application, end-user, vehicle outlook, and Geography.
- By Device Type, the market is classified as smart pills, inhalers, drug-eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery devices, transdermal patches, and others. Amongst all, the smart pills segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Oral, Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectable, Ocular, Nasal, Topical, and Others. Amongst all, the oral route of administration is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Application, the market is classified as Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Others. Amongst all, the diabetes segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By End-user, the market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.
- By Vehicle Outlook, the market is classified as a hydrogel, micelle, dendrimer, nanoparticle, liposomes, scaffold, niosomes, and mesoporous materials. Amongst all, the nanoparticle segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- 4th May 2020: 3M has re-launched its drug delivery systems through Kindeva, a global contract manufacturing/ development firm focusing on drug delivery projects. This is the newly formed independent entity formed along with Altair post the sales of the drug delivery systems units to Altair Capital Partners for USD 650 million.
- 22nd January 2020: Bayer is venturing into an agreement with Exscientia for the identification and optimization of novel lead structures for potential drug candidates in treating cardiovascular and oncological diseases.
Key Topics Covered
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Ailments
4.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Drug-Delivery Methods
4.2.1.3 Growth in the Biologics Markets
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 High Cases of Drug Recalls
4.2.2.2 Biocompatibility Issues
4.2.2.3 High Time Taken for Approval of Novel Drugs
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growth in Nanotechnology and Technological Advancements
4.2.3.2 Growing R&D Investments
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Inefficiencies in Delivering Poorly Soluble Drugs
4.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals to Administer the Drugs
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Drug Delivery Device Market, by Device Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smart Pills
6.3 Inhalers
6.4 Drug Eluting Stents
6.5 Safety Syringes
6.6 Implantable Drug Delivery Device
6.7 Transdermal Patches
6.8 Others
7 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Route of Administration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oral
7.3 Inhalation
7.4 Transdermal
7.5 Injectable
7.6 Ocular
7.7 Nasal
7.8 Topical
7.9 Others
8 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Oncology
8.3 Infectious Diseases
8.4 Respiratory Diseases
8.5 Diabetes
8.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
8.7 Autoimmune Diseases
8.8 Central Nervous System Disorders
8.9 Others
9 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Diagnostic Centers
9.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics
9.5 Home Care Settings
9.6 Others
10 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Vehicles Outlook
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hydrogel
10.3 Micelle
10.4 Dendrimer
10.5 Nanoparticle
10.6 Liposome
10.7 Scaffold
10.8 Mesoporous Material
10.9 Niosomes
11 Global Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 South America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.6 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
12.3.4 Investments & Funding
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Pfizer, Inc.
13.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
13.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
13.4 Novartis AG
13.5 3M
13.6 Bayer AG
13.7 uniQure N.V.
13.8 Shenzhen (SiBiono) GeneTech Co. Ltd (Hubei Tongji Benda Ebei Pharmaceuticals)
13.9 Antares Pharma, Inc.
13.10 GlaxoSmithKline plc
13.11 AstraZeneca plc
13.12 Becton Dickinson
13.13 Boehringer Ingelheim group
13.14 Consort Medical plc (Recipharm Group)
13.15 Insulet Corporation
13.16 Medtronic plc
13.17 Sulzer Ltd.
13.18 West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc.
13.19 Generex Biotechnology
13.20 Panacea Pharmaceuticals Inc.
13.21 Aptar Pharma
13.22 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.23 Nemera
13.24 Biocorp Production.
13.25 Eli Lilly and Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sh1hsl
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005551/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/13/2021 06:29 AM/DISC: 10/13/2021 06:29 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005551/en