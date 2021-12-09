DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
The "Global Drug Discovery Market 2020-2030 by Drug Type, Service, Process, Technology, Therapeutic Area, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global drug discovery market will reach $117.6 billion by 2030, growing by 8.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising demand for specialty medicines, the surge in lifestyle-oriented diseases and the advancements in technology, the growing elderly population and the rising healthcare expenses, rising expenditure on R&D, and expiration of patents.
The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Astrazeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Type
3.1 Market Overview by Drug Type
3.2 Small Molecule Drugs
3.3 Biologic Drugs
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Service
4.1 Market Overview by Service
4.2 Medicinal Chemical Services
4.3 Biological Services
4.4 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services
4.5 Other Pharmaceutical Services
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Process
5.1 Market Overview by Process
5.2 Target Selection
5.3 Target Validation
5.4 Hit-To-Lead Identification
5.5 Lead Optimization
5.6 Candidate Validation
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 High Throughput Screening
6.3 Combinatorial Chemistry
6.4 Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics
6.5 Nanotechnology
6.6 Bioanalytical Instruments
6.7 Biochips
6.8 Bioinformatics
6.9 Other Technologies
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area
7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Area
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Neurology
7.4 Infectious and Immune System Diseases
7.5 Digestive System Diseases
7.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
7.7 Diabetes
7.8 Respiratory Disease
7.9 Other Therapeutic Areas
8 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
8.1 Market Overview by End User
8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
8.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
8.4 Research Institutes
8.5 Other End Users
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles
