The "E. Coli Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global E. coli testing market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.64% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Escherichia coli (E. Coli) testing refers to the process of detecting and monitoring the presence of foodborne pathogens. E. Coli bacteria is usually found in contaminated food and water, cheese manufactured from raw milk, undercooked products, unpasteurized milk and raw fruits and vegetables.
The increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), along with the growing need for clean potable water across the globe, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. E. Coli tests can aid in monitoring the quality of surface and drinking water to prevent the spread of illnesses and diseases.
Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the enzyme-substrate test as a presence or absence (P/A) test is also driving the market growth. These tests are easy to perform, do not require sophisticated laboratory equipment and use hydrolyzable fluorogenic substrates to detect the presence of various enzymes produced by the bacteria.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative bacterial diagnostic instruments and water testing methods, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing health consciousness among the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of microbiology, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global E. coli testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global E. coli testing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global E. coli testing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Accugen Laboratories Inc.
- Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories)
- BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)
- bioMerieux (INSTITUT MERIEUX)
- Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
- Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (Enzo Biochem Inc.)
- Idexx Laboratories Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Nanologix Inc.
- Pro-Lab Diagnostics
- Qiagen N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
- Consumables
- Instruments
Breakup by Test Type:
- Environmental Test
- Membrane Filtration (MF)
- Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF)
- Enzyme Substrate Methods
- Clinical Test
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
- Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
