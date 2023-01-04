DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--
The "Global E-invoicing Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-invoicing market is poised to grow by $15330.37 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.43% during the forecast period. The report on the e-invoicing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems, the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance, and the shift from a capital expenditure model to an operational expenditure model.
The e-invoicing market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- B2B
- B2C
By Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the increased security of documents using blockchain as one of the prime reasons driving the e-invoicing market growth during the next few years. Also, the elimination of human intervention and emerging technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the e-invoicing market covers the following areas:
- E-invoicing market sizing
- E-invoicing market forecast
- E-invoicing market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-invoicing market vendors that include Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the e-invoicing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Basware Corp.
- Cegedim SA.
- Comarch SA.
- Coupa Software Inc.
- Esker SA.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- iPayables Inc.
- Kofax Inc.
- Nipendo Ltd.
- PaySimple Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- SAP SE
- Taulia Inc.
- Tipalti Inc.
- TradeShift Inc.
- Transcepta LLC.
- Visma Solutions Oy
- Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd.
- Xero Ltd
- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
