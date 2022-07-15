DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
E-learning is a method of teaching students using electronic media such as videos, audio, e-books, etc. e-learning refers to training, teaching, and testing services conducted or shared through the internet. Comprehensive training requirements for students and professionals, fueled by trends such as globalization, talent migration, and consistent advancements in corporate skills and individual talent grooming, have expanded the scope of e-learning.
Key Highlights
- North America's e-learning market revenue crossed USD 94 billion in 2021. Similarly, APAC leading in the second position, generated a revenue of more than USD 69.47 billion in 2021. The lowest revenue was produced by the Middle East and Africa
- However, the highest growth is expected from the majorly populated APAC region. It is expected to showcase a growth rate of about 17.70% during the forecasted period. The high growth rate can be attributed to many middle-income groups in developing countries like India, a preferred market for vendors.
- The Middle East also proves to be a significant market as the middle east countries usually have gender disparities, thus creating scope for e-learning platforms in the region, especially for women as they typically show a keen interest in developments and upgrades.
- An increase in internet and smartphone penetration is the fundamental driver of e-learning market growth. This has revolutionized content delivery mode and evolved the method by continuously improving bandwidths and reducing data prices.
The following factors will drive the global e-learning market growth during the forecast period:
- Demand for Internet-Enabled Services
- Growing Need for Strong Workforce Skills
- Digital Transformation in Learning & Training
- Continuous Investment in Digital Learning
- Introduction of 5G Technology
- Enhancement In Connectivity Infrastructure and Smartphone Penetration
Impact of COVID-19
The education of over 1.2 billion children worldwide got adversely affected by the pandemic, and hence there was a sudden shift in the way education was delivered after that.
Even before COVID-19, education technology was seeing rapid expansion and adoption, with worldwide edtech investments crossing USD 18 billion in 2019 and the online education market crossing over USD 350 billion by 2025. After witnessing the abrupt shift from the classroom in many parts of the world, there are high chances of online learning popularity to continue post-pandemic. Such a shift is expected to affect the global education industry.
Key Questions Answered
1. What Will Be the Size of the Global E-Learning Market in 2027?
2. What is the Global E-Learning Market Growth Rate?
3. Which Region Will Account for the Largest Share in the E-Learning Market by 2027?
4. Who Are the Key Players in the Global E-Learning Market?
5. What Are the Factors Driving the Growth of the E-Learning Market Globally?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Increasing Use of Mobile Applications
- Growth of Blended Learning
- Increasing Use of Vr & Ar Applications
- Surge in Adoption of Gamification
- Adoption of Hybrid Model
Growth Enablers
- Increasing Demand for Internet-Enabled Devices
- Growing Need for Strong Workforce Skills
- Digital Transformation in Learning & Training
- Continuous Investment in Digital Learning
- Prominent Role of 5G Technology
- Advances in Connectivity Infrastructure & Smartphone Penetration
Restraints
- Growing Demand for Continuous Product Innovation
- Variability in Hardware & Software
- Limited Access to Closed Markets & Platforms
- Inadequate Internet Bandwidth in Developing Countries
- Lack of Viable Revenue & Monetization Models
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Packaged Content
- LMS
- Others
Segmentation by Learning Mode
- Self-paced
- Instructor-led
Segmentation by Function Type
- Training
- Testing
Segmentation by End-user
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Corporates
- Government
- Vocational
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Nordics
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Benelux
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- Apollo Education Group
- Blackboard
- British Council
- Oracle
- Pearson
- Aptara
- Adobe
- Skillsoft
- NIIT
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cisco
- Instructure
- GP Strategies
- Thomson Reuters
- Docebo
- McGraw Hill
- Desire2Learn
- Edmodo
- Cengage
- Macmillan Education
- Cornerstone
- Educomp
- Cogna Educacao
- Telefonica
- edX
- Estacio
- Coursera
- SAP Litmos
- Open Education
- Veduca
- LinkedIn (Microsoft)
- Simplilearn
- Think & Learn (BYJU'S)
- upGrad
- LeQuest
- FutureLearn
- L2P (Learn 2 Play)
- Chegg
- Bright Little Labs
- Aula Education
- WhiteHat Security
- Blinkist
- Age of Learning
- Learnetic
- Elearn Australia
- 360Learning
- Udemy
- Skillshare
- Udacity
- Pluralsight
- Alison
- Babbel
- Treehouse
- Unacademy
- Duolingo
- Tracxn Technologies
- IGNOU
