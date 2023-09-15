DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2023--
The "Edge Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Edge Analytics Market to Reach $68.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Edge Analytics estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market for solutions, services, predictive analytics, diagnostic analytics, prescriptive analytics, and descriptive analytics is undergoing a comprehensive analysis across various geographic regions. This analysis assesses annual revenues from 2022 to 2030, considering historical data from 2015 to 2021 and offering a 15-year perspective on value revenues for the years 2015, 2023, and 2030.
Key sectors such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utility, and Other Verticals are part of this study, providing valuable insights into past, present, and future market trends and performance. Additionally, the Edge Analytics market is analyzed, providing insights into annual sales from 2015 to 2030, further enhancing the understanding of this dynamic sector's growth and potential.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.6% CAGR and reach US$47.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 31.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Edge Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.6% and 24.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Businesses Look into Leveraging Edge Analytics
- Edge Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Edge Analytics: An Overview
- Application of Edge Analytics
- Comparing Edge Analytics and Cloud Analytics
- Market Outlook
- Regional Landscape
- Competition
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in IoT Ecosystem, the Cornerstone for Future Growth
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
- Increasing Shift of Enterprise Apps and Systems to Cloud Benefits Edge Analytics
- Edge Analytics to Co-Exist with Cloud Analytics
- Hybrid IoT Analytics: Combining the Best of Cloud-based IoT Analytics and Analytics at the Edge
- Rise of Smart Cities & Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Edge Analytics
- Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2021
- Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives Opportunities for Edge Analytics
- Global % Share of IoT in Healthcare by Application Area for the Year 2020E
- Edge Analytics Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for Retailers
- IoT in the Global Retail Industry (In US$ Billion) by Application for the Years 2018 and 2025
- Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
- With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge Computing Gains Significance
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
- Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Analytics Gains Prominence
- Global Smart Fleet Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
- Predictive Analytics in Machine & Equipment Maintenance
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 139 Featured)
- AGT International Inc.
- Analytic Edge
- CGI Group Inc.
- Cisco Corporation
- Dell Inc.
- Equinix, Inc.
- Foghorn Systems
- Greenwave Systems, Inc
- HP Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hn96n8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915357451/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/15/2023 07:23 AM/DISC: 09/15/2023 07:23 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915357451/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.