DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022--
The "Global Edtech Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the edtech market and it is poised to grow by $112.39 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 17.85% during the forecast period.
The report on the edtech market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by learners shifting toward eBooks and the growing adoption of game-based learning.
The edtech market analysis includes the sector segment and geographic landscape.
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Blackboard Inc.
- Chegg Inc.
- Coursera Inc.
- Edutech
- edX Inc.
- Instructure Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Udacity Inc.
The edtech market is segmented as below:
By Sector
- K-12
- Higher education
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrollments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the edtech market growth during the next few years.
The report on edtech market covers the following areas:
- Edtech market sizing
- Edtech market forecast
- Edtech market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of e-learning enrollments in higher education sector.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the learners shifting toward ebooks.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Sector
- Market segments
- Comparison by Sector
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Sector
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ap0vdu
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005582/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/24/2022 05:41 AM/DISC: 02/24/2022 05:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005582/en