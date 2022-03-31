DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
The "Global Education Apps Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The education apps market is poised to grow by $70.55 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 27.49%
This study identifies the rising focus on wearable technology as one of the prime reasons driving the education apps market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the growing demand for STEM-based apps.
The report on the education apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The education apps market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading education apps market vendors that include Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo, edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc.
Also, the education apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.3 Connecting and innovating
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Support activities
2.2.6 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growing demand for STEM-based apps
8.1.2 Growing government initiatives
8.1.3 Increase in penetration of phone Internet
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Data security
8.2.2 High cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation
8.2.3 High competition from MOOCs
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing focus on wearable technology
8.3.2 Rising demand for game-based learning
8.3.3 Increase in the integration of apps
8.3.4 Growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery
8.3.5 Blended learning through AR
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Age of Learning Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- Edmodo
- edX Inc.
- Lumos Labs Inc.
- MyScript
- Quizlet Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
