DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--

The "EGR Valves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EGR valves market is projected to reach US$ 1,183.21 million by 2028 from US$ 909.19 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Vehicle manufacturing, one of the most important industries in the world, is growing due to the rising sales of vehicles, a surge in the manufacturing and sale of self-powered automobiles, and the increasing need for emission-free technologies.

Collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and technology launches are the common strategies adopted by automobile businesses. Leading players invest strategically in research and development, and expansion plans.

For example, in August 2021, the Indian government unveiled a one-of-a-kind program called the Automotive Mission Plan to increase the automotive sector's contribution to the national GDP to 12%, creating ~50 million new employments. The automobile industry in India is critical to the country's goal of becoming a US$ 5-trillion economy.

Several multinational car brands are now available in the Indian market, and the government is encouraging these companies to promote alternative fuel vehicles. Hence, the expansion of the automotive industry is opening new avenues for vehicle component manufacturers.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Commercial Vehicles
  • Increasing Demand for Emission Reducing Technology

Market Restraints

  • Stringent Rules Imposed by Governments

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Automotive Industry

Future Trends

  • Technological Innovations

Company Profiles

  • BorgWarner Inc
  • Continental AG
  • Nissens Automotive A/S
  • Denso Corporation
  • KORENS. Co., LTD
  • Mahle GmbH
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Rheinmetall Automotive AG
  • Tenneco Inc.
  • Valeo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a50l9w

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005915/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: INDIA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TECHNOLOGY GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER MANUFACTURING PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 05/04/2022 11:36 AM/DISC: 05/04/2022 11:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005915/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you