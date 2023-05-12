DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2023--
The "Electric Toothbrush Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric toothbrush market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.79% during 2022-2028.
An electric, or power, toothbrush refers to a device used for cleaning the teeth, tongue and gums through rapid and automatic bristle motions. It uses rotations and side-to-side movements of the head and is effective in removing the plaque and minimizing the effects of gingivitis.
The electric toothbrush consists of timers, digital reminder systems, multiple brush head attachments and pressure sensors that prevent the user from brushing too aggressively and damaging the tooth enamel and gums. It also offers various brushing modes, such as routine brushing, gum care, deep cleaning, tongue cleaning, whitening and minimizing tooth sensitivity.
The increasing prevalence of oral and tooth-related ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy dietary patterns, including consumption of sugar-rich foods, alcohol and tobacco, have enhanced the occurrence of cavities and other dental problems, thereby increasing the demand for oral care products, such as the electric toothbrush.
In line with this, product manufacturers are using innovative silicon-based soft bristles that do not cause irritation and minimize the pain caused while brushing sensitive areas of oral cavities.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of smart electric toothbrushes with innovative pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminding capability, bluetooth connectivity and real-time data transfer to smartphones for constant monitoring, are contributing to the market growth.
Other factors, including rising disposable incomes of the consumers, along with aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and easy product availability through online retail channels, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation:
The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global electric toothbrush market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Technology:
- Rotational
- Vibrational
Breakup by Bristle Type:
- Soft Bristles
- Nanometer Bristles
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by End User:
- Adults
- Children
