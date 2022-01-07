DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Method (Monopolar v/s Bipolar), By Type (Electrosurgery Generators, Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories, Patient Return Electrodes), By Application, By End-user, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electrosurgery Devices Market stood at USD6781.75 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51%, during the forecast period.
This can be ascribed to growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures across the globe. Additionally, rising number of cosmetic surgeries being performed is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. These surgeries are majorly being performed to look younger and better.
Earlier they were only being preferred by the celebrities but now the general population is also going for these surgeries. Besides, technological advancements in electrosurgery devices and instruments and new product launches by major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.
The Global Electrosurgery Devices Market is segmented into method, type, application, end-user, company and region. Based on type the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market is segmented into electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical instruments & accessories, and patient return electrodes. The electrosurgical instruments & accessories segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 45.46% on account of the growing demand for disposable and reusable electrosurgical instruments.
Additionally, different types of electrosurgical instruments & accessories are being used in different types of surgery. Also, these are not a one time purchase products in case of disposable electrosurgical instruments & accessories they are being regularly purchased and there is always a demand for them. All these factors are expected to support the segmental growth through 2026. Also, technological advancements in electrosurgical instruments and the increasing number of cosmetic and plastic surgeries are further stimulating the growth of this segment.
The application segment is divided into orthopedics, cardiovascular, general, gynecology surgery and others. The general surgery segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 31.27%, the large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and increase in the prevalence of various diseases/conditions, rising prevalence of obesity, among others.
Some of the leading players in the Global Electrosurgery Devices Market include
- Medtronic Plc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Olympus Corporation
- Conmed Corporation
- Applied Medical Resources Corporation
- Utah Medical Products, Inc.
- Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
- KLS Martin GmbH & Co. KG
- Karl Leibinger Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Arthrex GmbH
- AtriCure Inc.
- ATMOS Inc.
- Meyer-Haake GmbH.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026F
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Method:
- Monopolar
- Bipolar
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Type:
- Electrosurgery Generators
- Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories
- Patient Return Electrodes General
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Application:
- General Surgery
- Gynecology Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Others
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Electrosurgery Devices Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle east & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzw5w4
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005196/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/07/2022 04:42 AM/DISC: 01/07/2022 04:42 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005196/en