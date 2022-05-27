DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
The "Embedded Antenna System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Antenna Type, Connectivity and End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embedded Antenna System Market is expected to reach US$ 5,685.63 million by 2028 from US$ 2,858.37 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Growing Penetration of 5G Technology to Drive Embedded Antenna System Market in Future
The increasing number of connected devices and growing preference for high-speed internet connectivity boost the adoption of 5G networks. Innovations in wireless communications, such as long-term evolution (LTE), enhanced mobility, and mobile data traffic surge, are driving the penetration of 5G technology.
With 3G as the definitive wireless broadband technology and 4G rapidly expanding possibilities across a wide range of applications, the industry's focus has shifted to the development of 5G technology. The 5G development is expected to be the next phase of development in the highly dynamic broadband business. The 5G network provides fast data transfer rates, a high device connection density, and real-time services with low latency. Thus, the above-mentioned factor is further growing the embedded antenna system market size.
Many mobile network operators have publicly announced the deployment of 5G networks, starting in urban centers. The US is at the forefront of this trend, as AT&T began its rollouts in 2018 and its 5G network covered 230 million Americans in 14,000 cities and towns, and the 5G+ was available in parts of 38 cities in the US in 2021. Furthermore, according to the GSA 2020 report, the 5G deployment in China is growing at a fast pace.
Also, telecommunications companies use 5G antennas to handle the high speed, capacity, and bandwidth of 5G networks. Therefore, the development of 5G is likely to present attractive prospects for the embedded antenna system market players during the forecast period. 5G mmWave is a revolutionary cellular technology that provides access to large bandwidth and capacity in frequency bands above 24 GHz.
The growing deployment of broadband and mobile speeds network, increasing use in small-cell backhaul networks, and adoption of mm Wave technology in security and radar applications drive the embedded antenna system market for 5G-mmWave-based embedded antennas. Further, the increasing adoption of 5G-based consumer electronics is driving the deployment of the embedded antenna in the devices and thus drives the embedded antenna system market growth.
The COVID-19 crisis has affected various industries worldwide, and the global economy has anticipated decline in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. The embedded antenna system market players experienced supply chain disruptions in 2020 due to various containment measures enforced by governments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crisis also affected their production performances in that year. In Asia-Pacific, the demand for embedded antenna systems decreased significantly in the consumer electronics industry owing to the limited manufacturing capacities of consumer electronics manufacturers.
However, as economies reopened and industries began their operations in 2021, with full capacities, the demand for embedded antenna systems experienced a growth. Also, with ease in the restrictions imposed in early 2020, embedded antenna system manufacturers are reviving their manufacturing processes with high workforce capacity. Moreover, stabilization of the supply chains of embedded antenna system players during mid-2021 also drove the resurgence of the embedded antenna system market size.
The increasing adoption by various industries such as consumer electronics, communication, and automotive, and the rising penetration of advanced technologies, including AI and IoT, fuel the embedded antenna system market. Moreover, companies operating in North America focus on enhancing their overall business operations to meet continuously evolving customer demands.
The penetration of 5G wireless technology, the demand for smart homes, IoT-based devices, and other products is also on the rise. Further, the increasing use of smartphones and smart home devices in developing countries in APAC will boost the need for embedded antennas.
Government investments in urban planning and smart city development in China and India are likely to open up new growth avenues for IoT device providers, thereby driving the demand for embedded antenna systems and thus rise the embedded antenna system market growth. Moreover, with the expansion of application areas of smartphones, the need for embedded antennas is likely to grow in the near future.
Technological advancements, and favorable government legislation and policies are among the major contributors to high embedded antenna system demand. Furthermore, many companies in the embedded antenna system market are introducing improved products for various smart gadgets. The adoption of IoT-based devices drives the embedded antenna system market growth in SAM.
Key Findings of Study:
APAC holds a significant share of the embedded antenna system market.
The region is becoming a major embedded antenna system market for consumer electronics manufacturers due to favorable economic growth, increasing disposable income, and growing modern lifestyle adoption rate. With the elevating internet penetration rate, consumer electronics manufacturers are poised to launch advanced connected appliances in the region. According to Cisco System Inc., Asia Pacific will have 13.5 billion networked devices/connections by 2023.
Moreover, the healthcare sector is growing substantially due to the increasing deployment of healthcare institutions, fueling the adoption of connected devices in diagnostics, therapeutics, and monitoring. The flourishing communications and healthcare sectors are creating growth opportunities for embedded antenna system market players to strengthen their positions in Asia Pacific.
Key Industry Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Embedded Antenna System in Consumer Electronics Industry
- Rising Emergence of IoT-Based Devices/Technology
Market Restraints
- Designing Issues of Embedded Antenna is Limiting Market Growth
Market Opportunities
- Growing Penetration of 5G Technology
Future Trends
- Rising Trend of Miniaturization
Company Profiles
- Airgain, Inc
- Antenova Ltd
- Infinite Electronics International, Inc.
- Kyocera Avx Components Corporation
- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
- Molex
- Linx Technologies
- Te Connectivity
- Walsin Technology Corporation
- Yage- Group
- Taoglas
- Tallysman
- Panorama Antennas Ltd
- Mobile Mark, Inc.
- 2J Antennas, S.R.O.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er5zl2
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005215/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/27/2022 07:49 AM/DISC: 05/27/2022 07:49 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220527005215/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.