DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
The "Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q1/22" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Total EFD petabyte shipments increased QoQ in Q1/22 UFS-based products continued to increase at the expense of eMMC-based products. The report tracks the eMMC/eMCP/UFS/uMCP shipments by vendor on a quarterly basis.
Key Topics Covered:
- EFD Supplier Status
- EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier
- EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier
- EFD Average Capacity by Supplier
Companies covered in this report include:
- Kingston
- Kioxia
- Longsys
- Micron
- Samsung
- SK Hynix
- Western Digital
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sz52y9
