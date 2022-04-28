DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 28, 2022--
The "Embedded Hypervisor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technology, Enterprise Size and Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded hypervisor market size was valued at US$ 5,406.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,823.2 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Growing Adoption of Embedded Hypervisor in Vertical of Industrial Applications Fuels Market Growth
Businesses across most industry verticals have realized the importance of Internet of Things (IoT), communications, and sensors, which paved the way for integrating sensors into the devices. Various business functions, such as supply chain planning & logistics, and manufacturing across industry verticals, including automotive, consumer electronic devices, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, can be optimized and thus enable increased profitability.
Steady progress in the development of autonomous vehicles is being witnessed, with a few renowned car manufacturers collaborating with technologically advanced companies. Steady progress in the development of autonomous vehicles is being witnessed, with a few renowned car manufacturers collaborating with the technologically advanced companies. Companies such as Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Tesla, Mercedes, and Honda, have been investing billions of dollars in the R&D of these cars.
The rise in internet activities globally and increased security compulsion are the trending key factors of the market. The number of internet users is increasing, thus making it critical to protect personal information. The growing instances of unethical practices and the cybersecurity threat are fueling the adoption of embedded hypervisors.
In addition, the increasing adoption of software-driven solutions and the rising demand for consumer electronics are a few of the trending factors that propel the deployment of embedded hypervisors. Thus, such trending factors are fueling the embedded hypervisor market share.
Over the past two decades, automation in manufacturing has been a constant factor leading to transformation in the factory floor operations, manufacturing employment, and the dynamics of the manufacturing sector. Industrial automation improves productivity and quality by mitigating errors and waste, increasing safety, and adding flexibility in the manufacturing process.
In addition, integrating the real-time operating system (RTOS) with industrial automation enhances the process scheduling, memory management, and file management, allowing them to run as a single process.
Thus, associated advantages and growing demand for RTOS in vertical industrial applications are fueling the demand for embedded hypervisors, which is driving the embedded hypervisor market growth.
Key Findings of Study:
North America held the largest embedded hypervisor market share in 2020. The market growth in the region is attributed due to its government's favorable policies for developing the IT & communication sector. For instance, In May 2021, the US government added US$500 million to the Technology Modernization Fund.
In August 2021, Canada's government invested more than US$20 million in clean technology, the digital economy, health sciences, and value-added agriculture. The federal governments in North America are taking several initiatives to improve government business and communication efficiency. They have replaced traditional IT tools and adopted modernization tools to improve efficiency.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 increased the adoption of cloud technologies, which positively impacted the embedded hypervisor market growth. With the rising cyber security threats and concerns in military systems, several military departments are frequently looking for advanced technology to reduce these cyber threats; thus, offering growth opportunities to the key players operating in the embedded hypervisor market.
The rapidly growing cybersecurity and well-established technology pioneers, such as Microsoft; IBM; Citrix Systems, Inc.; VMware, Inc.; and Wind River Systems, Inc., support the embedded hypervisor market growth in North America. The rising mergers and acquisitions help the embedded hypervisor market to grow.
For instance, on 02 November 2021, IBM Corporation and NeuReality partnered up to develop AI inference platforms. Both companies evaluate NeuReality products in IBM's hybrid cloud, including systems flow, AI use cases, networking, virtualization, and security. Thus, such strategic initiatives from leading players pose immense competition, which is expected to hold potential growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft
- Vmware, Inc
- Wind River Systems, Inc.
- Nxp Semiconductor
- Thales Group
- Fent Innovation Software Solution, S.L
- Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.
- Siemens
