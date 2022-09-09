DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Empty Capsules Market Research Report by Product (Gelatin Capsules and Non Gelatin Capsules), Application, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Empty Capsules Market size was estimated at USD 2,089.22 million in 2021, USD 2,252.39 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.98% to reach USD 3,312.97 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Empty Capsules to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Gelatin Capsules and Non Gelatin Capsules.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations, Anti-inflammatory and Anti-Rheumatic Drugs, Antianemic Preparations, Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Cough and Cold Preparations, and Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Cosmeceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, and Research Laboratories.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Empty Capsules Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing geriatric population
- Growth of the pharmaceutical market, along with rising R&D activities and clinical trials
- Advancements in capsule delivery technologies
Restraints
- Cultural practice and dietary restrictions
Opportunities
- Emerging countries
- Development of halal gelatin capsules
- Rising focus on sports nutrition
Challenges
- Increasing prices and lower availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Empty Capsules Market, by Product
7. Empty Capsules Market, by Application
8. Empty Capsules Market, by End User
9. Americas Empty Capsules Market
10. Asia-Pacific Empty Capsules Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Empty Capsules Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ACG Worldwide
- AS Aluplast & Engineering
- Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
- CapsCanada Corporation
- Capsugel
- Erawat Pharma Limited.
- Healthcaps India Ltd.
- JC Biologics Technologies
- Medi-Caps Ltd.
- Natural Capsules Ltd.
- NecLife
- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
- Patheon Ltd.
- Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.
- Qualicaps
- Roxlor LLC
- Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd
- Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.
- Suheung Co. Ltd.
- Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
