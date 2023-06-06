DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
The "Global Endodontics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product Type, By End-Use - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global endodontics market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
Companies Mentioned
- Danaher Corporation
- Ultradent Products
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Coltene Group
- FKG Dentaire SA
- Septodont Holding
- Brasseler USA
- DiaDent Group International
- Micro-Mega SA
- Mani, Inc.
- VDW GmbH
- Detax GmbH & Co. KG
- PDT, Inc.
- Endo Technik W. Griesat GmbH
- Roydent Dental Products
- SybronEndo (Kerr Endodontics)
- J. Morita Corporation
Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that focuses on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental pulp and surrounding tissues. Endodontic procedures are commonly used to treat tooth decay, infections, and injuries, and they involve the removal of damaged or infected tissue and the filling of the root canals with dental materials.
Segments covered in this report
The global Endodontics market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. Based on product type, the Endodontics market is segmented into Consumables (Endodontic files, Obturation materials, Solutions and lubricants, Others), Instruments (Apex locator, Motor, Scaler, Machine assisted obturation system, Others). Based on end-use, the Endodontics market is segmented into Dental clinics, Dental hospitals, Others. Based on region, the Endodontics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA.
Driver
The growth of the global endodontics market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, such as tooth decay and gum disease. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive endodontic procedures is also driving the market, as patients are increasingly seeking treatments that are less painful and require shorter recovery times.
Furthermore, the increasing adoption of digital dentistry technologies, such as dental imaging and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, is also driving the growth of the endodontics market, as these technologies can improve the accuracy and efficiency of endodontic procedures.
Restraint
The endodontics market is the high cost of endodontic treatments, which can be a barrier for patients in low-income countries or those without insurance coverage. Additionally, the lack of skilled professionals in some regions can also be a restraint for the market, as it can limit the availability of endodontic treatments in those areas.
Market Trends
The endodontics market is the increasing use of regenerative endodontic procedures. Regenerative endodontics involves the use of biologically-based materials and techniques to regenerate dental pulp and promote the growth of new tissue.
This can help to preserve the natural tooth structure and reduce the need for more invasive treatments, such as tooth extraction and dental implants. the endodontics market is the increasing use of digital technologies in endodontic procedures.
Digital dentistry technologies, such as dental imaging and CAD/CAM systems, can improve the accuracy and efficiency of endodontic procedures, and can also help to reduce the time and cost of treatment. Additionally, there is a trend towards the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in endodontics, which can help to improve treatment planning and diagnosis, and can also help to identify early signs of dental diseases.
