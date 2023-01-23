DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023--
The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Market By Product, By Application, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market was valued at $1,190.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,171.18 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.
Endoscopic ultrasound or echo-endoscopy is a medical procedure in which endoscopy is combined with ultrasound to obtain images of the internal organs in the chest, abdomen, and colon. It can be used to visualize the walls of these organs or to look at adjacent structures.
The increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and incidences of lung diseases drives the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2021, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. an estimated 14.8 million adults are diagnosed with ulcers every year. Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is used for the diagnosis of various gastrointestinal diseases such as peptic ulcers and bowel inflammations.
In addition, the surge in the geriatric population drives the growth of the market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older is estimated to reach 2.1 billion. The old age population is prone to digestive disorders and ulcers.
Thus, the rise in geriatric populations drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in demand for advanced diagnostic tools and the latest technological advancements drives the growth of the market.
In addition, the rise in demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tools and the increase in the number of endoscopic procedures drive the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in R&D activities for the development of advanced endoscopic ultrasound, a rise in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approvals, and novel product launches in the market by key players boost the market growth.
For instance, in September 2020, PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, announced the launch of the new J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes. Furthermore, the rise in the number of hospitals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure further contribute in the market growth. However, the shortage of qualified professionals, trained doctors, and endoscopists across the world may hinder the growth of the market.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market opportunities.
- Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global endoscopic ultrasound (eus) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Endoscopes
- Type
- Radial endoscope
- Linear endoscope
- Ultrasound probes
- Ultrasonic processors
- Imaging system
- Needles
- Accessories
By Application
- Oncology
- Pancreatic conditions
- Others
By End user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgery centers and Clinics
- others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest Of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CONMED Corporation
- cook medical
- Limaca Medical
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Olympus Medical
- pentax medical
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Sonoscape Medical Corp.
- Stryker Corporation
