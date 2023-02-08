DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
The "Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% during 2022-2027. Rapid changes have occurred in the energy-based aesthetic devices landscape in recent years, accelerating market growth.
The increasing number of new products entry in the market delivers new growth opportunities. On another side, the involvement of the leading and emerging industry players in developing new products builds up market growth. From 2021 to 2022, many new products were launched in the industry, expected to drive the aesthetic procedures rate in the coming time.
In addition, the technological advancement in energy-based aesthetic devices, such as the involvement of intense pulse light technology, cryolipolysis, LED, Nd:YAG laser, are some of the emerging technologies in the energy-based aesthetic devices.
In 2020, InMode, a rapidly growing global company of innovative medical technologies, introduced EVOLVE, a non-invasive & hands-free platform designed to treat adipose tissue, remodel skin, and tone muscles. It is one of the all-in-one and hands-free medical devices that cleared the FDA regulations and stood at the forefront of the market, helping in non-invasive medical aesthetic procedures.
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the energy-based aesthetic devices market?
2. What is the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth?
3. Why is the energy-based aesthetic devices market booming?
4. Who are the key players in the global energy-based aesthetic devices market?
5. What are energy-based aesthetic devices?
6. Which region will dominate the global energy-based aesthetic devices market share?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- New Products Launched in Market
- Technology Advances in Energy-Based Medical Aesthetic Devices
- Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Treatments
Growth Enablers
- the Increasing Targeted Population
- Broader Range and Accessibility to Safe and Effective Treatments
- Increasing Expenditure and Medical Tourism
Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedures
- Risk Associated with Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices
- Alternative Options for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices
Market Segmentation
by Technology
- Laser-Based
- Light-Based
- Electromagnetic Based
- Ultrasound
- Cryolipolysis
- Others
by Application
- Body-Contouring & Skin Tightening
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Hair Removal
- Vaginal Rejuvenation
- Leg Vein Treatment
- Others
by Gender
- Female
- Male
by End-users
- Hospitals & Skin Clinics
- Medical Spa & Beauty Centers
- Others
by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- Russia
- UK
- France
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- Bausch Health Companies
- Cynosure
- Cutera
- Lumenis
- Sisram Medical
Other Prominent Vendors
- AbbVie
- Aerolase
- Aesthetics Biomedical
- Asclepion Laser Technologies
- Beijing ADSS Development
- BISON Medical
- Brera Medical Technologies
- BTL Group of Companies
- Cartessa Aesthetics
- Candela Medical
- ENDYMED
- El. En
- Erchonia
- F Care Systems
- Fotona
- GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist
- InMode
- Lutronic
- Lynton Lasers
- Merz Pharma
- PhotoMedex
- Sciton
- Sofwave
- ThermiGen
- Venus Concept
- Wavemed SRL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srun7l-based?w=4
