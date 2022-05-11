DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2022--
The "Engineered T Cells Market Research Report by Type, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Engineered T Cells Market size was estimated at USD 1,733.93 million in 2021, USD 2,175.09 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.61% to reach USD 6,813.52 million by 2027.
The research report categorizes the Engineered T Cells to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), T Cell Receptor (TCR), and Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, and Melanoma.
- Based on End User, the market was studied across Cancer Research Centers, Clinics, and Hospitals.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
The publisher continuously monitors and updates reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.
This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Engineered T Cells market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in prevalence of cancer diseases
- Increasing demand for innovative biopharmaceutical therapies
- Recent advances in CAR-T cell engineering
Restraints
- High cost associated to engineered T cells treatment
Opportunities
- Immuno-oncology sector booming with R&D funding
- Expanding gene therapy marketspace
Challenges
- Safety issues and possible side-effects
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Engineered T Cells Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)
6.3. T Cell Receptor (TCR)
6.4. Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes
7. Engineered T Cells Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Breast Cancer
7.3. Colorectal Cancer
7.4. Leukemia
7.5. Lung Cancer
7.6. Melanoma
8. Engineered T Cells Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cancer Research Centers
8.3. Clinics
8.4. Hospitals
9. Americas Engineered T Cells Market
10. Asia-Pacific Engineered T Cells Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Engineered T Cells Market
12. Competitive Landscape
13. Company Usability Profiles
- Autolus
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Cell Medica
- Elli Lilly
- Gilead
- Juno Therapeutics
- Novartis AG
- Oxford BioMedica
- Pfizer
- Precision Biosciences
