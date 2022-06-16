DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
The "Global Enterprise Asset Management Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enterprise asset management market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Enterprise Asset Management is the ideal lifecycle management solution for dealing with an organization's asset management benefits (EAM). EAM also protects subjects such as tasks, structure, and decommissioning of production plants, among others. Businesses can reduce their production and maintenance costs by switching to an enterprise management system. Aside from that, the rise of EAM has reduced manufacturing costs, and labor costs, aided profitability, and reduced hardware malfunctions. Owing to these advantages, the worldwide enterprise asset management (EAM) market is expected to expand rapidly throughout the forecast period.
The global enterprise asset management market is segmented based on deployment and verticals. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based EAM. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecasted period. Cloud-based EAM enables the organization to collect data manually as well as by the machine which is later stored in the same space. The data stored in the cloud can be future used to design and provide better EAM services.
The global enterprise asset management market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement. The North American region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the cable management market owing to the presence of well-developed IT infrastructure in the region. The US is the major country in North America and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major market players in the region and the high penetration of cloud-based services further give a boost to the regional growth of the market.
The major companies serving the global enterprise asset management market include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and ABB Group. The companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and finding a new market or innovation in their core competency to expand individual market share. For instance, Trimble expanded its digital asset and infrastructure management solutions portfolio by acquiring Azteca Systems LLC (City works), an enterprise asset management software supplier for utilities and local government facilities, in October 2019. The goal of this acquisition was to create a digital platform with real-time asset intelligence, workflows, and analytics to help governments and utilities prioritize infrastructure maintenance and development projects.
