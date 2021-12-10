DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--
The "Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The enterprise data warehouse market is poised to grow by $ 14.56 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 20.42
This study identifies the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise data warehouse market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by data explosion across industries and increased adoption of cloud-based EDW.
The report on the enterprise data warehouse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The enterprise data warehouse market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise data warehouse market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp.
Also, the enterprise data warehouse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
