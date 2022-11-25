DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022--
The "The Global EPA+DHA Omega-3 Finished Products Report - Data for 2020 and 2021 with forecasts through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EPA and DHA omega-3 finished product market size reached US$47 billion in 2021. Growth remains strongest in developing markets in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, leading the global EPA and DHA consumer product market to a projected annual growth rate of 3.2% for 2022-2023.
The Finished Product Report provides a description of the size and value of the global finished product market for EPA and DHA oils. For the purposes of this report, an omega-3 finished product is a product containing EPA and/or DHA omega-3s, which are often used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, fortified foods and beverages, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition/medical food, infant formula and pet food/supplements.
Finished product sales estimates and projections are detailed by finished product category. The report also includes forecasts through 2023 and an analysis of the geographic trends and factors influencing market growth.
Market Overview
- Regional Trends
- Product Category Trends
- Major Market Dynamics
Category Focus
- Infant Formula
- Pet Food
- Food and Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical Nutrition and Medical Food
- Sales + Growth by Product Category
- Sales by Region
