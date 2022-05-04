DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "Equipment Rental Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Deployment, Organization Size and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Equipment Rental Software Market is projected to reach US$ 430.61 million by 2028 from US$ 266.78 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Rising Use of IoT and Predictive Analysis Drives Equipment Rental Software Market Growth
Internet of Things (IoT) is producing a massive amount of data that can transform the rental industry. Organizations may work efficiently, better understand their processes, and gain profits by utilizing these data. The application of analytical tools makes IoT data more potent for business flourishment.
The insights obtained from these analyses can be used for predictive analysis, ensuring that maintenance is completed before the occurrence of a defect. Companies can forecast when equipment needs to be maintained through data analysis, revolutionizing asset management.
Maintenance is usually dictated by time or use. To ensure that equipment is in good working order, rental businesses adhere to the OEM's maintenance schedules. However, if companies can predict when equipment needs to be serviced, they may save money on wasteful early maintenance, thereby enhancing usage and attaining greater overall efficiency. Thus, the use of IoT and predictive analytics is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the equipment rental software market by complementing its growth.
The expansion in the number of public infrastructure projects in Italy, Germany, and France, such as airports and railways, is propelling the regional construction sector forward. The expanding number of building operations in these regions is driving the demand for construction equipment rental services.
For instance, in March 2019, the Milan Bergamo airport in Italy proposed a US$ 503.09 million investment for its growth plan until 2030. The investment will fund the airport's expansion, including the enlargement of the terminal and the development of new facilities. Such factors are expected to impact the growth of rental services and cumbersome machinery, expanding the equipment rental software market.
Similarly, WeShare announced its development intentions in seven more cities across Europe in January 2020. WeShare intends to operate an electric car fleet of 8,400 vehicles in Prague, Hamburg, Madrid, Paris, Munich, and Budapest. WeShare cooperates with Skoda in Prague and Budapest, while Volkswagen is scheduled to deliver e-Golf1 and other vehicles in Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.
As a result, many rental service companies turn to digital solutions to manage their operations and business efficiently, resulting in equipment rental software market growth.
The rapid development in the construction sector across APAC is propelling the equipment rental software market growth. Due to the rising construction and infrastructure transformation projects across all industrial verticals, the construction sector in India, China, and other Asia Pacific countries is booming.
For instance, Pune Metro Rail, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Charanka Solar Park, and Chenab River Railway Bridge are a few of the important projects now underway in India's construction industry. These reasons and the requirement for efficient construction machinery at lower prices in small and large infrastructure projects are driving the demand for rental equipment, thereby leading to equipment rental software market growth.
Similarly, in China, ongoing mega projects necessitate the relocation of a large amount of machinery and materials from one region of the country to another. Many construction devices are likely to be used on the Tianhuangping hydroelectric project, the South-North water transfer project, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Beijing airport.
In 2019, China's fixed-asset infrastructure development grew at a monthly average of 5.3%. Excavator sales in China increased by 25% in 2019, indicating an increase in construction activity. As a result, the growing number of infrastructure development projects across APAC is expected to fuel the growth of the construction equipment rental business during the forecast period, resulting in the equipment rental software market expansion.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Expansion of Construction Industry
- Enhanced Security and Accessibility for Dealers
Market Restraints
- Growing Acceptance of Leasing
Market Opportunities
- Growth in Demand for Construction in Power Sector
Future Trends
- IoT & Predictive Analysis
