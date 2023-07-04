DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2023--
The "Global Event Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Component, By Service, By Professional service, By Deployment type, By Organization size, By Application - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global event management software market size was valued at USD 7 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2022 to USD 14.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global event management software market refers to the industry involved in the development and distribution of software applications that are designed to facilitate the planning, organizing, and management of events. Event management software includes a range of tools and features, such as registration and ticketing, event scheduling, marketing and promotion, and data analytics.
Segments covered in this report
Global event management software market is segmented based on component, service, professional service, deployment type, organization size, application. Based on component Event Management Software Market is segmented as software, service. Based on services Event Management Software Market is segmented as professional service, managed service.
Based on professional service Event Management Software Market is segmented as consulting, deployment & integration, support & maintenance. Based on deployment type, Event Management Software Market is segmented as on premise, cloud. Based on organization size Event Management Software Market is segmented as small & medium enterprise, large enterprise.
Based on application Event Management Software Market is segmented as event organizers & planners, corporate, government, education, others. Based on region Event Management Software Market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa.
Driver
The increasing adoption of technology and the need for streamlined event management processes are major drivers of the global event management software market. As events become more complex and attendees demand a more personalized experience, event planners are turning to software applications to help them manage all aspects of the event.
Additionally, the growing trend towards virtual and hybrid events is driving the demand for event management software that can support these formats.
Restraint
The high cost of event management software and concerns about data privacy and security are major restraints of the event management software market.
Many businesses and organizations may find the cost of implementing and maintaining event management software to be prohibitive. Additionally, concerns about data privacy and security can limit the adoption of event management software solutions.
Market Trends
The increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in event management software is a significant trend in the event management software market. AI and machine learning algorithms can analyze vast amounts of event data and provide event planners with insights and predictions that were previously impossible.
Additionally, there is a growing interest in the use of event management software for hybrid events, which combine virtual and in-person elements. Finally, there is a focus on developing event management software that is more user-friendly and accessible, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from the advantages of event technology.
Companies Mentioned
- Cvent (US)
- Aventri(US)
- Eventbrite (US)
- Ungerboeck(US)
- Hopin (UK)
- XING Events (Germany)
- Bizzabo (US)
- Certain (US)
- RainFocus (US)
- ACTIVE Network (US)
- Eventzilla (US)
- Meeting Evolution (US)
- EventMobi (Canada)
- Zoho (India)
- Regpack (US)
- EventBooking (US)
- Bitrix24 (US)
- Arlo (UK)
- webMOBI (US)
- Tripleseat (US)
- Hubilo (US)
- Circa (US)
- Hubb (US)
- Accelevents (US)
- Glue Up (US)
- idloom (Belgium)
- Eventdex (US)
- Event Temple (Canada)
- Whova (US)
- Airmeet (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9t3lq
