DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
The "Global Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is poised to grow by $419.37 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.49%.
This study identifies the increasing focus on early detection of cancer as one of the prime reasons driving the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increasing research on exosome therapeutics and increasing demand for effective drugs for chronic diseases.
The report on the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market vendors that include Aethlon Medical Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Evox Therapeutics Ltd., Hologic Inc., JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Nanosomix Inc., NX PharmaGen Inc., QIAGEN NV, and System Biosciences LLC.
Also, the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Research and academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aethlon Medical Inc.
- Bio Techne Corp.
- Evox Therapeutics Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- JSR Life Sciences LLC
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nanosomix Inc.
- NX PharmaGen Inc.
- QIAGEN NV
- System Biosciences LLC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzz2pw.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005809/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/02/2022 12:38 PM/DISC: 02/02/2022 12:38 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005809/en