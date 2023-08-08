DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
The "Global External Fixators Market by Fixation Type (Circular, Hybrid, Unilateral & Bilateral), Product Type (Computer-Aided Fixators, Manual Fixators), Application, End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global External Fixators Market size was estimated at USD 1.00 billion in 2022, USD 1.10 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.39% to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2030.
In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period. The report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.
The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
- Based on Fixation Type, the market is studied across Circular, Hybrid, and Unilateral & Bilateral. The Unilateral & Bilateral is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Product Type, the market is studied across Computer-Aided Fixators and Manual Fixators. The Manual Fixators is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on Application, the market is studied across Fracture Fixation, Infected Fracture, Limb Correction, and Orthopedic Deformities. The Orthopedic Deformities is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- Based on End User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Orthopedic & Trauma Centers. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.
- The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising popularity with simple and easy application after surgery
- Growing demand for external fixation over internal fixation as an increased number of fracture-related injuries
- Increase in circular fixation type due to biomechanical characteristics and minimally invasive application
Restraints
- High cost due to availability of new technologies
Opportunities
- Ongoing technological advancements and innovations
- Heavy investments are involved to provide better facilities in the hospitals
Challenges
- Availability of alternative treatments in respect to limited skilled orthopedics
Market Trends
- Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
- Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Cumulative Impact of High Inflation
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- Client Customization
Competitive Portfolio
- Acumed LLC by Colson Medical, Inc.
- Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.
- DePuy Synthes by Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Omnia Health by Informa PLC
- Orthofix Medical Inc.
- S. H. Pitkar Orthotools Pvt. Ltd.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Tasarimmed Tibbi Mamuller San. Tic A.S.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
