DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market: Segment Analysis by Product Type and by End-user, Estimation and Forecast for 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global eyeglass lens grinding equipment market to value $2,407.7 million by 2030 from $1500.9 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
The demand for grinding equipment used to produce eyeglasses has been on the rise in recent years. There are a number of reasons for this increase including the fact that more people are now choosing to wear glasses and the popularity of corrective eye surgery. One of the key reasons why demand for eyeglass lens grinding equipment is growing is because it allows people to get their prescription corrected more quickly and cheaply than if they were to try and do it themselves. In addition, this type of equipment is also becoming increasingly popular among those who are looking for a more extreme Adjustment than what is offered by most optical retailers.
The availability of quality eyeglasses is also playing an important role in driving demand for this type of equipment. More and more people are starting to realize the importance of having good vision and are looking for ways to get the best possible prescriptions without having to go through a lot of hassle or inconvenience. There are a number of different types of eyeglass lens grinding equipment available on the market these days, so there is sure to be something that meets your specific needs.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
There is continued growth in the demand for eyeglass lens grinding equipment, as people turn to this process to fix or replace their eyeglasses. Here are five key factors driving this demand:
- Aging Population
As the population ages, more and more people become susceptible to vision problems, including eyeglass lens problems. Many older individuals choose to have their eyeglasses repaired or replaced using grinding equipment, as this process offers a quicker and more cost-effective solution than undergoing surgery.
- Growing Numbers of People with Prescription Glasses
Prescription glasses are becoming increasingly common, as they allow people to see better while maintaining a sense of privacy. This trend is likely to continue as more and more people adopt a lifestyle that includes commuting and interacting with others outdoors.
- Improved Technology Means More People Can Enjoy Better Vision
The development of new eyeglass lens technologies has led to larger and better-quality eyeglasses. This has led to an increase in the number of people who need eyeglasses but cannot afford traditional glasses formats such as sunglasses.
Restraints
- High Cost: One of the biggest factors limiting the demand for eyeglass grinding equipment market is the high cost of the equipment. The machines used in this process can cost up to $10,000, which makes them out of reach for many small businesses and individual lens wearers.
- Limited Availability: Another obstacle to higher demand for eyeglasses grinding equipment is the limited availability of skilled technicians. This is because most experts in this field are already employed in other areas, such as optics or mechanical engineering.
- Skilled Labor Shortage: Another problem contributing to slow demand for eyeglass grinding equipment market is a skilled labor shortage. This shortage is caused by a number of factors, such as an ageing population and decreased birth rates. As a result, many people who could be trained in this field are instead choosing to pursue other options.
Segment Overview
By Product Type
- Manual Eyeglass Lens Edger
- Automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger
- Semi-automatic Eyeglass Lens Edger
By End User
- Optical Manufacturers
- Independent Lab
- Optical Shop
- Eye Hospital
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market
Chapter 4. Global Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Overview
Chapter 5. Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis, By Product Type
Chapter 6. Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis, By End User
Chapter 7. Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis, By Region
Chapter 8. North America Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 9. Europe Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 11. Middle East & Africa Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 12. South America Eyeglass Lens Grinding Equipment Market Analysis
Chapter 13. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Luneau Technology Group
- Nidek
- Essilor Instruments
- Huvitz Co ltd
- Topcon Corporation
- MEI Systems
- Dia Optical
- Fuji Gankyo Kikai
- Supore
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5ko6h
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005505/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OPTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/04/2022 12:02 PM/DISC: 11/04/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005505/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.