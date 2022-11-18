DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "Eyewear Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Eyewear Market is projected to reach USD 310.34 billion by 2027 from USD 155.39 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Eyewear Market size was estimated at USD 33,944.47 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 37,413.87 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.63% to reach USD 65,693.62 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market size was estimated at USD 51,833.47 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 58,537.38 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.53% to reach USD 105,251.82 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Eyewear Market size was estimated at USD 69,615.41 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 78,061.80 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.26% to reach USD 139,402.41 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on eyewear identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the eyewear to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Lens Material:
- Glass
- Plastic
- Polycarbonate
Type:
- Contact Lenses
- Protective Eyewear
- Spectacles
- Sunglasses
Gender:
- Men
- Unisex
- Women
Distribution Channel:
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Delaware
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Washington
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Alcon Vision LLC
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Charmant Group
- CooperVision, Inc.
- De Rigo Vision S.p.A.
- EssilorLuxottica SA
- Fielmann AG
- Hoya Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Marcolin S.p.A.
- Maui Jim, Inc.
- Prada S.p.A.
- Safilo Group S.p.A.
